PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket has been sold and claimed by a winner in Philippi.

According to a Facebook post from the West Virginia Lottery, Jim M. won $50,000 after purchasing a Powerball ticket they purchased at the Philippi SHOP ‘n SAVE Express.

This makes the 12th lottery ticket sold in West Virginia in 2023 that has been worth $50,000 or more. A recent study has actually shown that West Virginians are among the most likely in the country to win the lottery jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $546 million with a cash value of $282 million. The next Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday evening at 11 p.m. so if you wish to play, get your tickets soon!