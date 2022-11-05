Belington, W.Va. – Barbour Community Health Association’s Belington Wellness Center held its eleventh annual 5K Turkey Trot at 9 a.m. outside of the Wellness Center on Nov. 5.

Early registration began as early as 7:45 a.m., in which the 5K Trot took place after participants checked in or registered. Shortly after the 5K Trot started, a “one mile fun trot” also began.

This turkey trot was open to both runners and walkers of all ages and was twenty dollars to participate per person. Age categories were split up as follows:

10 and under

11 to 14

15 to 19

20 to 29

30 to 39

40 to 49

50 to 59

60 and up

The race awards ceremony took place at 10:15 a.m. For the eight different age groups that participated. Winners of each each group received a turkey to use for thanksgiving that was donated by one of their sponsors, also known as “Shop n’ Save Express.” If interested in knowing the winners in each category, the results will be posted on the Health Association’s website or Facebook.

Food drive collection (WBOY Image)

All proceeds and items received from the food drive will be donated to the Heart and Hand House, as well as the Belington Presbyterian church. These organizations help provide meals to underserved populations in the community around thanksgiving, and even on the day itself. However, much money is raised each year, Barbour Community Health Association matches it before donating.

Being in the healthcare field, providers are used to serving the community and its health needs. While conducting this race, the Health Association, along with its sponsors and organizations taking proceeds, made it their mission to address food insecurities in its community. Eric Ruf, Barbour Community Health, chief executive officer feels that doing this Turkey Trot is “just scratching the surface in the food insecurity needs.”

Around eleven years ago, the idea came about to bring something into the community that could help bring everyone together, and help those who are underserved. The “turkey trot” then came into fruition, and Barbour Community Health has been hosting it every year since.

Scott Nesland, race director, mentioned why he feels it is important to invite the community together in raising awareness of these needs. He said, “we see this as an opportunity to you know, get some exercise in, get the family together, bring the community together for an event that is just, mutually beneficial, I guess.”