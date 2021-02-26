A Barbour County hospital is administering COVID-19 antibody infusions for at-risk patients

PHILLIPI, W.Va. – Broaddus Hospital, in Philippi, has established an antibody infusion for out-patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Monoclonal Antibody Infusion is also considered an emergency use authorization from the FDA and is approved for COVID positive patients within 10 days of showing symptoms. The antibody infusion helps the body build its own antibodies against the virus, so patients do not end up hospitalized.

The hospital stated they had given this infusion to more than 150 patients since the end of December and early January.

Vice President and Chief of Nursing Officer Kathy Sturm said the infusion is mainly for high-risk patients with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and chronic respiratory disease. She also explained how it is not the vaccine and is for out-patients only.

“Say you’re having COVID symptoms, you have to get a test done either Antigen or a PCR test, and either one of those has to be positive, and the doctor writes an order for the infusion,” explained Strum.

Strum said they brought this infusion to Broaddus to make sure patients can feel safe from coronavirus.

“We want to make sure our community is safe; we wanted to provide this to our community as another way of treatment of compacting the outcomes of the COVID-19,” explained Strum.

Sturm said they had positive results from the infusion except for one patient who got a rash. She continued to explain that the possibility of a reaction is extremely low.

“In high percentages, it’s usually nausea that was the reaction for this 3%, and the rash is in the 2% possibility,” explained Strum.

Strum continued to state that the goal is to keep people out of the hospital.

This infusion can only be given with a physician order, the hospital said. Patients who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 and meet certain criteria can contact their providers to see if they are eligible for the treatment.

For more information about COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment, contact Lesa Corley at (304) 457-8146.