A holiday tradition returns to Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A local museum held its annual holiday open house in Barbour County.

The Adaland Mansion invited people to come out on Saturday to see the 10 decorated trees and decorations they placed around the historic mansion for the holidays.

Adaland Mansion Executive Director JoLynn Powers said they want to keep this Christmas tradition alive but also give people an opportunity to see how people lived in the early 18 and 1900s. The holiday event has been a tradition since the house has been open which has been for over 20 years.

“It gives them the opportunity to share in the Christmas spirit in the house and get a feel for what life was like in West Virginia,” said Powers.

Those who attended were able to take a tour around the mansion and purchase some home-made baked goods, hand-made Christmas decorations, and more.

Powers stated that they use the open house as an opportunity to raise funds for the house.

“The decorations change year to year,” explained Powers. It also depends on the donations that are giving. Sometimes well have someone who might bring in a new garlin, a new reef, and that it added to the collection that year. It’s an ever-evolving project.”

Due to the pandemic, the Adaland Mansion has rearranged the tour of the house by having people directed through the mansion rather than roaming on their own. They also have canceled other events like their Christmas buffets. Power stated this is a big event for the holidays this year.

Despite the pandemic, the house is still open for private tours. To learn more, you can check out their website and Facebook Page.