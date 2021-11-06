Third Row Standing (Left to Right): Hilary Boucher, Allan “Josh” Avellanet, Lauren Martin, Paolo Mesde, Laura Tranchini, Jordan Campbell, Morgan Winterbottom, Jeffrey Smythe, Kayla Lester, Patrick Stickle, Aidree Cook.

Second Row Seated (Left to Right): Cassidy Costello, Reesha Patel, Danielle Chatelain, Blaire Malinowski, Abigail Price, Madeline Eggert, Hannah Hugo.

First Row Seated (Left to Right): Laken Fleming, Viridiana “Chelsea” Jefferson, Kelsey Morkem, Samantha May, Elle Tattoni, Brooke Birckbichler, Morgan Lutz, Jessica Armes.

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — The Alderson Broaddus University Physician Assistant Studies Program Class of 2021 have achieved a 100 percent first-time pass rate on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam (PANCE).

With this achievement, the 33 student class will join a line of physician assistants graduating from the physician assistant program.

“We are extremely proud of all our students and foresee great things as they grow in their careers,” said AB Provost Dr. Andrea Bucklew. “This is truly a testament of the long hours of hard work from the students in the Class of 2021, as well as the dedicated faculty and staff.”

The National Commission on Certification of Physical Assistants certified exam involves five sets, resulting in a 300 question exam.

To be eligible for PANCE, a student must “graduate from a physician assistant program accredited by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant.”

The PANCE exam is mandatory for those actively practicing in the United States.