PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Trustees of Alderson Broaddus University have petitioned the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) to block the City of Philippi from terminating utility services to the defunct private college.

AB owes the city more than $770,000 in delinquent utility bills. The PSC approved a petition by the city on Aug. 8 requiring Ab to prove why their utilities shouldn’t be shut off.

In a letter to the PSC dated Aug. 30, Board of Trustees Chair James Garvin cited three reasons to keep utilities connected to the campus.

AB operates a daycare center on its campus. The children and staff need continuous utility services until such time as the bankruptcy trustee determines whether the day care center should continue to operate. AB’S science laboratories contain numerous chemicals which need to be maintained at normal room temperatures. The bankruptcy will result in the appointment of a trustee to manage the bankruptcy estate of AB and that trustee will need time to determine how to best assess the concerns of the municipal utility.

On the subject of the chemicals stored on campus, Garvin cited an email directed to various state and local officials from Corey Brandon, Director of the Barbour County Office of Emergency Management.

“Our concerns at this point for the campus and surrounding area is that if the chemicals are left in the buildings and the utilities are shut off, then they will become unstable and could cause a chemical disaster in the building and lead to an environmental issue for the building and the surroundings. This concern also extends to the flammables that could combust and cause a fire in the facility that would then be huge challenge to extinguish if that is even a possibility due to the lack of water supply on campus and the chemical compounds not being able to be extinguished by water alone. If the chemicals were to combust or gas off, it could result in a HAZMAT situation where mass evacuations might bee (sic) needed for the surrounding area. We will be looking into these scenarios more closely after today. The other issue we have with the science building losing it’s (sic) electric is the biologicals in the refrigerators and freezers becoming thawed out. If those items are not properly relocated or disposed of, the power going off will result in those items decaying rapidly and causing a health concern for the building.” Corey Brandon, Director of the Barbour County Office of Emergency Management

Also this week, AB filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, and its assets will be liquidated to pay its more than 100 creditors.

The university’s authority to award degrees was revoked back in July by the Higher Education Policy Commission due to its financial condition.