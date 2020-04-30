AB recognized for return on investment for students

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A local university is being recognized as providing the best returns for its students.

The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce named Alderson Broaddus University one of the top universities in West Virginia for return on investment.

AB also ranks in the top 20% for the same category among non-profit universities nationwide.

“At AB, we are living out our mission,” said President Dr. Tim Barry. “Being ranked as one of the top private universities in West Virginia on return on investment is one indication, among many, that our commitment to the mission of AB is working. We take pride in providing affordable and high-quality education to our students and preparing them to succeed in their chosen fields. Our number one focus is and will always be our students and their successes.”

The report ranked 4,500 colleges and universities and found that bachelor’s degrees from private colleges, on average, have a higher return on investment than degrees from public colleges 40 years after enrollment and degrees from community colleges 10 years after enrollment.