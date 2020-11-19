AB student starts petition to add guardrails to campus after accident

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Students at Alderson Broaddus University are calling for new guardrails on campus after an accident there last month.



One current and one former student died in the crash that also injured five others when a car went over a hillside on campus.

Now AB senior Chaunte McDowell has started a change.org petition to see those rails installed.

She said she has also reached out to area officials and is hoping to get their help to make it real.

“We’ve been trying to reach out to the Governor’s Office about this, but right now, we’re looking for ways to get the funding so that we can actually make this happen,” McDowell said.

McDowell told 12 News she has also met with university administration about adding the guardrails and is expecting further meetings in the future.