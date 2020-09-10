ABU alumnus donates virtual cadaver table for student use

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Anatomy students at Alderson Broaddus University have a new way to improve their skills thanks to a donor.

An ABU graduate donated an Anatomage Table, a virtual cadaver table designed to allow students to learn more about human anatomy.

Staff at the college said blending the table in with their current curriculum allows for greater opportunity for students there.

“There are some schools that have had to discontinue their cadavers because of the COVID crises. So as of right now, we’re still doing in person instruction in the cadaver lab and using the table along with it,” said ABU professor Alan Cashell.

College officials said more than 400 students in a range of programs are expected to be able to use the table.

