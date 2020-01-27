Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

ABU holds ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day

Barbour

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University joined in marking Holocaust Remembrance Day Monday morning.

Student and staff volunteers at ABU took turns reading from a list of thousands of names of people who were killed as part of the Holocaust.

The university also set up displays with the testimonials of survivors and historic information about the Holocaust.

Volunteers said the few minutes spent reading names at the podium made an impact on them.

“When you saw the word perish, that really resonated with me, because I think the names, there are many names and they can get lost in the volume, in the quantity, but to actually read that, it really does hit you in the gut,” said Paula Daniels, an admissions officer with AB who volunteered to read names on Monday morning.

Daniels said many students and staff paused as they walked by to listen to the names being read throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories