ABU holds ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University joined in marking Holocaust Remembrance Day Monday morning.

Student and staff volunteers at ABU took turns reading from a list of thousands of names of people who were killed as part of the Holocaust.

The university also set up displays with the testimonials of survivors and historic information about the Holocaust.

Volunteers said the few minutes spent reading names at the podium made an impact on them.

“When you saw the word perish, that really resonated with me, because I think the names, there are many names and they can get lost in the volume, in the quantity, but to actually read that, it really does hit you in the gut,” said Paula Daniels, an admissions officer with AB who volunteered to read names on Monday morning.

Daniels said many students and staff paused as they walked by to listen to the names being read throughout the day.