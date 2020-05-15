ABU nursing programs earn national accreditation

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University’s nursing program has earned accreditation for its nursing programs.

The certification from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing qualifies students in the Bachelor of Science program, the LPN program and the Online Registered Nurse program.

College faculty said graduates of those programs often go on to earn higher degrees and serve in smaller West Virginia communities.

“Nurse practitioners are serving our rural communities and providing the needed health care, so there is a large need for that in our state,” said Kim White, chair of the nursing program at AB.

That accreditation is good until 2027, when the commission will reassess the school.