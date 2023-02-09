PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Senator Joe Manchin’s office notified Alderson Broaddus University (AB) on February 3, that it will be receiving $500,000 from Congress this upcoming Fall.

These funds will go towards replacing clinical simulator laboratory equipment for both nursing & physician assistant students. This new equipment will allow the programs to stay up-to-date with clinical technology, competitive with other programs, and relevant in their ability to train.

Roger McDonald, AB School of Nursing, Simulation Lab Coordinator and Clinical Appliance Officer mentioned that they hope to use the majority of the funds to purchase four “high fidelity human patient simulators.”

AB’s Interim Chair for School of Nursing, Susan Simmons told a 12 News reporter that their simulation lab has not been updated in about 15 years, in which technology has come a long way since then. While this funding will be beneficial to the students and staff, it will also help their community partners as well. McDonald added, “it will provide our community partners the opportunity to have an additional resource for such things as continuing education, CPR training, and new nurses being hired at the hospital can come practice their skills.”

With the monetary funding, nursing students would not necessarily have to leave campus and go to a hospital in order to experience clinical in-patient situations. McDonald mentioned that it also gives students the opportunity to get learning experiences that they may not learn in a “clinical setting.” This means, that while the student may have a lot of clinical hours, they may not get to experience things like a cardiac arrest. So the Simulation lab is used to help them receive that experience.

The funding received originally came from when the school requested money from the annual Congressional omnibus appropriations package. Simmons mentioned that on behalf of Alderson Broaddus and the School of Nursing, she would like to thank him for helping the school receive the funding.