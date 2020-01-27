ABU students and staff earn PRSA awards

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Students and staff at one local university are making a name for themselves in the PR world.

Members of the Alderson Broaddus University community were honored with 39 awards by the Public Relations Society of America in the state and the larger region.

Those awards represent more than a third of those available in the six-state region, and university staff said there’s more entries to come in 2020.

“This year I have four more entries that we’re going to submit at the state level, and if they do well enough, I’ll submit them at the regional level as well,” said ABU Assistant Provost Jim Owston.

Owston teamed up with his daughter Lora, also an ABU student, to lead the school in earned awards.