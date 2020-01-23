ABU to hold Holocaust remembrance ceremony

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University will hold a ceremony to remember victims of the Holocaust next week.

Students, faculty and other members of the campus community will gather in the lobby of the student center Monday morning for the ceremony.

Volunteers will read the names of some of the victims, and the event will include informational displays.

Organizers said that it’s a way to draw extra attention to that history.

“This is an opportunity to engage them directly with what happened and hopefully to help educate them and face that reality in the hopes that they’ll have a better appreciation for what happened,” said Dean of Students David Falletta.

The United Nations has named January 27, Holocaust Remembrance Day; it’s the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and Birchenau.