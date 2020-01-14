ABU upgrades lighting on campus to improve security

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University is working to keep its students even safer this year.

The University recently completed a upgrade of lighting around the campus. Staff said the upgrades were completed after a review of security needs on campus.

The university added more lights to areas where students spend more time. Officials said it’s never to early to try to improve security on the campus.

“You want to have the feeling of safety. AB’s already a very safe campus, but really and truthfully it’s the feeling of it,” said Matthew Sisk, director of campus safety.

Sisk is also looking to add more solar-powered lighting to other parts of campus in the future to help illuminate those areas as well.