ABU welcomes new students and staff with annual convocation

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University took time to welcome its newest class of students and staff to campus this year.

ABU held its annual convocation at the college chapel earlier Thursday morning. The convocation is the annual beginning ceremony to the school year, marking the 149th year of classes at ABU.

President Tim Barry said the convocation is a reminder to both the students and staff about their responsibilities for the year.

“There are consequences, there are responsibilities, and with that goes the institution’s account of what we’re going to do with them in the classroom,” said ABU President Tim Barry. “And so we’re going to celebrate good teaching, we’re going to celebrate scholarship.”

The university also held its annual flag ceremony, where it welcomed students from 35 states and 20 foreign countries