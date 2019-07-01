Accidental shooting near Junior leaves 1 person dead

JUNIOR, W.Va. – A woman is dead following an accidental shooting near Junior on Friday, according to a press release sent by the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

In the release, troopers said they responded to a report that a female victim, Alexis McDonald, 22, of Elkins, had been taken in for a gunshot wound by the Junior Volunteer Fire Department.

The shooting occurred at an Island Road residence, and McDonald was driven to the fire department after sustaining the injury there, according to the release. Troopers said that Belington EMS began treating McDonald’s injury, and HealthNet was called in to assist and transport her to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

McDonald passed away at the hospital from her injuries, according to the release.

State police are still investigating the incident, but the preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was accidental, according to the release.