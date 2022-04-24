PHILIPPI, W.Va. – On Sunday, Adaland Mansion hosted a bridal open house to encourage new brides that are planning their weddings to consider having their ceremony at the mansion.

Vendors were set up under the pavilion that is adjacent to the mansion highlighting their services and what they have to offer. Curators said the mansion is a special place with a Victorian atmosphere and offering a formal setting.

“It’s a beautiful location. And we try and host weddings with the utmost care for the families and the brides. So, our wedding coordinator Penny spends lots of time with those brides making sure their special day is what, what they want,” said Jolynn Powers, Executive Director of Adaland Mansion. “We are also able to provide them with catering in-house, that is one of the services that Penny provides for us. So, a bride has less stress because the food is here, the formality is here. The decorations, we have a bridal linen closet to add to the ambiance to their wedding. So, it’s a real team effort and we try and make the event really special and unique to each bride.”

Since the first wedding took place on the property in 1900, more than 200 weddings have been hosted at Adaland Mansion outside in the pavilion.