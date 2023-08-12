PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Adaland Mansion in Philippi held a tag sale on Friday and Saturday as a way to raise money to keep the historic home open to the public.

The tag sale was a big fundraiser for the Adaland Mansion as people in the community donated items to the sale, such as furniture, glassware, toys, book and more. Adaland volunteers then put prices on the items and got them ready for the sale. One volunteer said that they put reasonable prices on the items because they were donated to Adaland and they just want to use them to help with the mansion.

Eugenia Mozley, house manager, said, “I’ve been here from the beginning, and I really appreciate them, and I’ve gotten to know over the years a lot of people that I see every time we have an event, and it’s good to see the community and the surrounding areas support this historic home in order to keep it open.”

Adaland Mansion holds multiple fundraisers a year. For more information on Adaland Mansion’s events, you can visit their website.