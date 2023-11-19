PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Philippi’s historic Adaland Mansion had a full house for its Thanksgiving buffet, with people coming from all over to enjoy some food in a historic venue.

Guests reserved their spots in advance to enjoy a variety of food options like turkey, ham, mixed veggies, stuffing, homemade bread and a number of different dessert options.

12 News spoke to Jeannie Mozley, house manager of Adaland Mansion, on why they chose to host this event.

“I think it’s important because it’s a historic home, it was built in 1780 and the house itself is open for tours. You can get the history and a guided tour here and you have to make a reservation for that now and it’s something where people can come eat like they would in an elegant restaurant,” said Mozley.

Adaland Mansion has a variety of upcoming Christmas events for the public to enjoy, a full list of events for the remainder of the year can be found on the image below.

You can learn more about Adaland Mansion on its website or you can call 304-457-1587 for any additional questions and to make reservations.