Adaland Mansion in Philippi hosts their Christmas buffet

The Adaland Mansion is festively decorate for the Christmas dinner. (WBOY Image)

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – On Dec. 19, Adaland Mansion held their last Christmas buffet of the season.

To celebrate the 22nd year of the Christmas buffet at the Adaland mansion, there were three different seatings, each with around 150 people.

A traditional holiday dinner with a variety of deserts was served.

There were 15 different deserts to chose from.

The cost of a reservation was $30 per person, and since the mansion is a non-profit, the money went to the preservation of the property.

“The reason we do the dinners, not only to invite the public inside to see, but that’s one of our main fundraisers to keep the house open. Each dinner, about 80 percent of the funds that come from each dinner go back into making sure that the doors are open and we are able to provide educational outreach and programming here at the house,” said Jolynn Powers, Executive Director of Adaland Mansion.

This was the last Christmas dinner prepared by retiring Lucy Williamson, who has been cooking dinners at Adaland Mansion for over 20 years.

Tours for the historic Adaland Mansion run from May to December.

After their New Years dinner, they plan to host their next dinner in May for Mother’s Day.