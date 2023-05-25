PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi announced on Thursday that it has added three new degree programs, including bachelor and associate degrees.

The new programs are a Bachelor of Arts in Recreation & Fitness Studies, a Bachelor of Science in Health Science and an Associate of Science in Engineering, according to a press release.

The Recreation &Fitness Studies BA is created for students who want to pursue fields like coaching, scouting, personal training, physical therapy, teaching, recreation and youth sports and camp coordinating.

The Health Science BS is a “generalist degree that allows students with an existing associate degree in an allied health field to complete a health-related bachelor’s degree.”

The Engineering Associate Degree “concentrates on the requisite math skills and engineering problem-solving critical for entry into a bachelor’s program in engineering,” according to the release.

“Throughout its history, Alderson Broaddus University has been at the forefront in creating new academic programs,” Dr. James Owston, Interim Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs said in the release. “These three new offerings will provide our existing and future students with additional career opportunities.”

Glenville State University, which is also in north central West Virginia, is also working to extend its masters program offerings. According to a press release, the Master of Business Administration at Glenville is currently pending approval from the Higher Learning Commission.