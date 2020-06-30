Alderson Broaddus designates CARES funding for financial aid

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A local university has put its CARES act funding towards financial aid for its students.

Alderson Broaddus University received more than $550,000 from the act, designed to support the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Vice President Dr. Eric Shor said the university wanted to keep support for its students as one of its priorities.

“The institution is fully engaged in responding to the pandemic, while remaining committed to its mission providing the highest quality education while preparing students to succeed in a diverse society,” said Shor.

More than 600 AB students were eligible for emergency grants due to the virus this spring.