Alderson Broaddus graduates first group of extended learning students

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University has announced the graduation of the first group of students to complete a new program.

The University has graduated its first three students from its Extended Learning program. The program aims to help adult students complete their bachelor’s degree in a way that can fit with their lives.

Staff at the university said earning a bachelor’s degree goes a long way for someone’s bottom line, too.

“People want advancement in their current career or want to move on somewhere else where they’ll make more money, and typically a person will make 450 dollars more a month if they have a bachelor’s degree than if they have no degree whatsoever, said Jim Owston, assistant provost for extended learning at AB.

Owston said classes in the extended program can be taken either solely online or blended with on-campus instruction.