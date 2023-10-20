PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former students, alumni, faculty and staff of Alderson Broaddus University are getting together once last time to remember their experiences at the now-closed institution.

“One More Mountaintop Memory” will consist of a “very simple” ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 28 in the courtyard in front of New Main/Burbick Hall, according to a Facebook event. Musical alumni will perform songs like “Country Roads” and the Alderson Broaddus Alma Mater “one last time as a group.”

The event will start at 3 p.m. and is open to “friends of AB… anyone that shared our love for it,” a post on the Facebook event said.

Alderson Broaddus lost its ability to give degrees back in July and closed shortly after. The reunion Facebook event called the closure an “unbelievable occurrence,” but said that it hopes the final ceremony will “go a long way in making sure that the legacy lives a little brighter, a lot longer.”

Although the utilities on the campus are being left on until chemicals in the science building can be removed thanks to a September agreement, the buildings will not be open for visitors during the ceremony.

The Facebook event also said that organizers are trying to get food trucks to attend the event, but nothing was confirmed as of the post. As of Oct. 20, almost 500 people had responded to the event on social media.