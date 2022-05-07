PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University had their 76th annual Nursing convocation on Friday, May 6 at 2 p.m. at the Wilcox Chapel, located on their campus.

There are a total of fourteen nursing students who will be graduating in the next few days. The convocation that was held was to show the faculty pinning the students in symbolism of the transition from student to professional nurse.

The senior nursing class started their first year of the program when the pandemic started back in 2019. There was a nursing and healthcare worker shortage throughout the pandemic. Students, retired nurses, and staff took charge in helping when and where it was needed.

Kimberly White, Chair for the School of Nursing at Alderson Broaddus, talked about how she has watched these students grow within’ the past 4 years.

“It is so rewarding to be a nurse educator and watch the students grow from their very first year and watch them build their confidence and their skills and their knowledge to where we can honor them today, knowing that they’re going out there tomorrow and be ready to provide the best nursing care possible to our to our communities,” White said.

These soon to be graduates will be working in a variety of places and hospitals after their commencement on Sunday, May 8.