Alderson Broaddus issues statements regarding reported sexual assault, harassment incidents on campus; positive COVID-19 cases with students

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University issued official statements on Friday in regards to reported sexual assaults and sexual harassment incidents on campus and positive COVID-19 cases among students.

The first statement from AB said that university officials have been made aware of two reported sexual assault incidents and one reported sexual harassment incident on campus. Officials said these incidents are being investigated and ABU is cooperating with local law enforcement officials.

The statement also said AB has been made aware of an aggravated assault incident involving a Philippi police officer. University officials said AB takes these matters very seriously and will, as always, provide all possible assistance and support to local law enforcement, as well as to assess the issues for further university action.

“AB expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies, and adhere to state and federal laws,” University officials said in the statement. “AB’s top priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and campus family.”

In the university’s second statement, officials confirmed that three AB students have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. The statement said that these students are quarantining in a separate facility designated on AB’s campus.

Officials said these are the university’s first on-campus positive cases since classes resumed on August 10. AB is working closely with the local health department to conduct contact tracing and monitor the situation, according to the statement.

The statement then described the guidelines members of the AB campus community are required to follow to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19:

“Alderson Broaddus continues to urge our faculty, staff, and students to strictly adhere to the University guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on our campus, including wearing face coverings and maintaining at least six feet of distance from people at all times. We have also asked our campus community to adhere to the following guidelines:”