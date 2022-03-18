PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University was awarded $1 million from Governor Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program. The program is aimed at addressing the West Virginia nursing shortage.

Alderson Broaddus will use the funds to focus on recruiting and retaining nursing students. The result, they hope, is that their course completion rate will increase.

“So, we are very grateful for Governor Justice and those who worked in the Nursing Workforce Expansion Program to make this a reality. This will be a game-changer for nursing schools across the state, and improving our nursing workforce in our communities,” said Kimberly White, Chair for Alderson Broaddus University School of Nursing.

White talks about the importance of Governor Justice’s nursing expansion program, and a group of graduates gives their thanks to him.

The grant funds are expected to support up to 50 new nursing students in the Alderson Broaddus program.

Davis & Elkins College, Fairmont State University and West Virginia University also received funding. To see the full list of West Virginia nursing programs that are receiving a combined $23 million, click here.



