Alderson Broaddus nursing students and faculty volunteer to assist in the COVID-19 vaccination effort

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Students and faculty at Alderson Broaddus University assisted in COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Dr. Kim White, associate professor of nursing and chair of AB School of Nursing, shared that, “COVID-19 and the pandemic itself, is not in our nursing curriculum and is not something that we have a textbook that we can use for teaching. It is something that we are learning daily. Because of that, it is imperative that our students have this experience and be better prepared to enter the field of nursing during a pandemic.”

AB School of Nursing faculty and students volunteered at the on-campus wellness center, area hospitals, and local coronavirus clinics as vaccination efforts continue.

Dr. White explained that their participation is an opportunity to have a real-world impact on public health and bring much-needed help to working nurses. “Our students will be more aware and have a better understanding of the effects the coronavirus is having, not just in a hospital setting but also in the community setting.”

In 1945, Alderson Broaddus offered the first-ever four-year nursing program in West Virginia. AB now offers several nursing programs for students seeking flexible schedules and options for those beginning their nursing education or looking to further their education to support their career goals.

Alderson Broaddus nursing student volunteers participated in a rigorous training program ahead of assisting with the vaccination effort.

On January 21, senior nursing students began providing extra hands while gaining clinical experience and learning about vaccinations.