PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Alderson Broaddus (AB) University will soon offer assistance to those who need a bit of extra help with their taxes this year as part of a partnership with their Community Development Center.

According to a release from AB, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program employs AB College of Business students “to provide free, basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.”

Qualifying community members can set up an appointment to meet with community clients that will help them with tax preparation Monday through Thursday from 3-8 p.m. Those with an appointment will meet at AB’s Community Development Center located at 80 North Main Street in Philippi.

To qualify, individuals must meet at least one of the following requirements:

People who generally make $60,000 or less

Persons with disabilities; and

Limited English-speaking taxpayers

“VITA is a program that community members in Barbour County can use to get their taxes done for free,” said Dr. Neeley Satzer, dean of the College of Business. “This year, Alderson Broaddus University is partnering with the United Way of Tygart Valley for the VITA program and run by a site coordinator who is an AB student. VITA gives students invaluable experience preparing tax returns. It allows them to give back to the community while learning a lifelong skill.”

To make an appointment, call 304-366-4550.