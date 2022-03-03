PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Residents of Barbour, Upshur, Taylor, Tucker and Randolph counties in West Virginia can get their taxes filed for free.

Alderson Broaddus University senior accounting students and professors are IRS certified to provide tax services through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA).

Those who go to the Rural Innovation Center in Philippi can get their taxes filed for free if they are:

Disabled

Elderly

A veteran

Make less than $54,000 per year

Tax services are offered by appointment on Tuesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to allow people to come after work.

“How do you transfer what you’ve learned in the classroom to what you actually need to do out in the community, and this is a perfect way to do it. Instead of having to pay large fees to private income tax preparers, you can come here for free, and we do the exact same thing that they do,” said Drew Ciccarello, Rural Innovation Center Director and Dean of the College of Business at Alderson Broaddus University.

To make an appointment to file your taxes for free with the VITA Program, call the Rural Innovation Center in Philippi at (304) 457-6499. You will: