Alderson Broaddus partners with Sodexho for dining facility improvements

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – An area university is getting some upgrades to its dining hall thanks to a partnership with its food service provider.

As part of a 16-year contract extension with Alderson Broaddus University, Sodexho Food Service is investing more than $2 M in upgrades to the university’s dining hall.

That work includes renovations to the dining room itself and the building’s roof.

It’s a project college officials said came together thanks to a long history between the two groups.

“It’s built on dialogue, it’s built on a relationship, it’s just not something that they came to us and said ‘we want to do this and not ask for your opinion,” said ABU President Tim Barry.

Half of those funds have already been committed to projects under way, and the rest will go towards other improvements in coming years.