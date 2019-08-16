Breaking News
Alderson Broaddus students receive masters degrees

PHILIPPI, W.Va.- Alderson Broaddus University students received their masters degrees in education and in physician assistant studies at commencement on Friday morning.

University president Tim Barry addressed the graduates, as well as featured speaker and ABU alum Jeff Lamphere.

President Barry said he always enjoys attending commencement ceremonies and seeing the student’s accomplishments.

“It’s a great opportunity. It’s a beautiful day that family and friends can gather and celebrate their academic achievements,” said Barry.

More than 20 students received degrees in physician assistant studies and five in education.

