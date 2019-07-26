Alderson Broaddus students receive pins at convocation

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University held a convocation ceremony on Friday morning for its physician’s assistant program class of 2020.

Students received their pins and heard speeches from faculty members about what lies ahead in their careers.

Dean of the College of Medical Science Thomas Moore says this ceremony marks a crucial point in a student’s education.

“It marks the transition. It’s the ceremony and that whole transition from learning the science of medicine to learning the art of medicine. It’s the significant milestone in the middle of their P.A. education,” said Moore.

Thirty four students were pinned during the ceremony.