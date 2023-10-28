PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Alumni gathered on the campus of Alderson Broaddus University to celebrate “One More Mountaintop Memory” on Saturday.

The ceremony was planned through a Facebook group as a way for alumni to receive closure, as this week would have been Alderson Broaddus’s Homecoming. People who attended the ceremony were able to reminisce on their time at the university.

Tim Morris, an organizer for the event, said, “This is the most bittersweet moment I will probably have in my life. It’s the saddest day and the happiest at the same time. This is the true love, this, this is what made Alderson Broaddus. I mean, I’m tickled to death with the turnout. I had said the other day on the video, I didn’t know if we would have 50 people, 500 or 1,000, but it’s not about the event, it’s about being together. And, I keep saying this is going to be very simple, so the more simple it is, the less you can screw it up. And, we’re just going to just reminisce and be together.”

Name tags were also supplied so that people could write their names and graduation years.