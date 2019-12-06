Alderson Broaddus University hosts event to honor first generation students

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University honored students who are the first in their family to go to college. The University held its inaugural first generation student day this afternoon in Philippi.

First generation students signed a banner in their honor and they were also able to send out a special post card recognizing their achievements. Organizers said that it’s important to show support for those who are starting a family tradition on their very own.

“They don’t maybe have the background where Mom and Dad knew or knows how to do FASFA because they did it,” said Megan Avery. “These students are doing it all by themselves for the very fist time and that’s a scary thing but its really important to encourage them and push them along and let them know they can do it.”

Avery said that the University would like to make First Generation Day an annual event.