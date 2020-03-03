Alderson Broaddus University kicks off 150th anniversary celebration

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University (AB) kicked off its celebration 150 years worth of academic success on Tuesday.

In a press conference, the President of the University, Dr. James “Tim” Barry, kicked-off a yearlong recognition for the anniversary with a speech that honored the past and excited people about the future of AB. The conference was held in conjunction with AB’s 4th Annual Giving Day celebration.

“We’re a $53 million impact for using plain dollars on the community in Barbour County,” President Barry. “But it’s so much more so. It’s the contribution certainly of our education community, the social events, the cultural events and our sense of history, as we, together, celebrate significant anniversaries.”

In 1932, two institutions, Broaddus College and Alderson Academy and Junior College, were brought together to form Alderson-Broaddus College. Each of the institutions passed on a rich Christian heritage. The older of the two, Broaddus University, was founded in Winchester, Virginia in 1871 by Edward Jefferson Willis, a Baptist minister who named the new college after Rev. William Francis Ferguson Broaddus, a prominent Baptist minister at the time of the Civil War.

According to officials, in 1876, Broaddus College was moved across the Alleghenies to Clarksburg. The college was moved again to the town of Philippi in 1901, where it currently resides.

Alderson Academy and Junior College, was founded in Alderson, W.Va. in 1901 by Emma Alderson, a committed Baptist laywoman. The sharing of a common identity as Baptist and liberal arts institutions led to the merger of the two colleges forming Alderson-Broaddus College.

On June 27, 2013, AB gained University status and changed its name to Alderson Broaddus University, to reflect its status among higher education. A campus-wide celebration was held on September 2, 2013, and an updated version of the mascot, Skirmish the Battler, was unveiled.

Today Alderson Broaddus University maintains five colleges: The College of Business; The College of Education and Music; The College of Health, Science, Technology and Mathematics; The College of Humanities and Social Sciences; and The College of Medical Science.

To commemorate its sesquicentennial anniversary, AB will host a series of events throughout the year to reflect on the accomplishments of the University.