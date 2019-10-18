Alderson Broaddus University president delivers state of the university address

PHILIPPI, W.Va – Alderson Broaddus University president James Barry delivered the annual state of the university address on Friday afternoon at the Taj Moe Hall in downtown Philippi.

Barry took note of the university’s economic impact and academic performance over the past year.

He said he is pleased with enrollment levels and looks forward to making new progress in the future.

“Obviously we want to implement our strategic decisioning model, we want to increase our enrollment and new programming and a new footprint to the institution that would involve institutions across the state and make it a wonderful experience for our students,” said Barry.

Alderson Broaddus has increased its enrollment by 44 percent since 2010.