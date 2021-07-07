Alderson Broaddus University receives $2.5 million investment for food service operations

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — The president of Alderson Broaddus University, Dr. James “Tim” Barry, announced the college will continue its partnership with Sodexo Operations, LLC. This continued partnership includes a $2.5 million investment for the enhancement of the University’s food service operations and AB’s Campus Center.

With the signing of a 16-year agreement, Sodexo will invest $1 million to renovate the Campus Center, which will include constructing a new entrance to the cafeteria, refurbishing Crim Dining Room, updating the HVAC system, reconstructing the salad area and purchasing new tables and chairs. A further $1.2 million will be invested over the next 16 years for additional food service upgrades.

General Manager of Sodexo Campus Services at AB, Matt Wilcox, reiterated that the room will comfortably seat 180 people. The furniture can also be rearranged to accommodate special functions.

“Sodexo and AB have enjoyed a strong and valued partnership over the years,” said Stephen Miller, Sodexo vice president of operations – universities segment. “Sodexo is pleased to further that relationship with a 16-year extension of the dining service contract.”

Sodexo will also continue to support the Alderson Broaddus scholarship fund with an annual $5 thousand donation, as it has since 2007.

Barry also said AB will make additional campus upgrades this summer. These include:

Improvements to the Kemper-Redd Science Hall

The fountain in the Shearer Quadrangle

The Rex Pyles Arena and Memorial Colisuem

Priestly Residence Hall

Parking lots

All work, including the Sodexo-funded improvements, will be completed before students arrive in the fall.