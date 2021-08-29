Alderson Broaddus University to host lecturer Dr. William H. Turner

Barbour

Alderson Broaddus University

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Alderson Broaddus University will be hosting William H. Turner, Ph.D on Monday as part of its push to promote inclusive campus culture.

Dr. Turner’s work has focused on African-American communities in Appalachia as well as “the economic systems and social structures in the urban South and burgeoning Latino communities in the Southwest.”

The author, lecturer and historian, Dr. Turner, will deliver a lecture called “Diversity: The ‘Golden Rule’ Simplified” at 1 p.m. at the Funkhouser Auditorium.

For more information regarding Dr. Turner, go to https://whturnerphd.com/.

