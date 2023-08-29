PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Alderson Broaddus University’s (AB) website has been taken offline and its phones have been disconnected, leading some graduates who have taken notice to raise questions on how they should obtain their transcripts.

One user in an AB alumni Facebook group pointed out that the website had been taken down and that the phones had been taken offline and asked if anyone knew how alumni were supposed to get copies of transcripts. Another user commented and said that they were told “transcripts will be done at Wesleyan” once AB closes.

12 News reached out to West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon and confirmed that it has taken stewardship of AB’s transcripts. There will be a link on Wesleyan’s website by the end of the week for graduates to request their transcripts, according to Wesleyan’s Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing John Waltz.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission revoked AB’s authority to grant degrees in July, citing ongoing financial instability at the private university.