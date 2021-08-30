Alderson Broaddus welcomed diversity speaker

Barbour

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alderson Broaddus University welcomed diversity speaker, Dr. William Turner (WBOY)

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – An Appalachian-born cultural diversity expert spoke to college students in Barbour County about simplifying and making use of The Golden Rule.

Alderson Broadus University students welcomed William H. Turner, Ph.D. to their campus in Phillipi on Monday afternoon. Dr. Bill Turner is a retired college professor and administrator and, currently, a prolific historian, author and lecturer.

The Distinguished Professor of Black & Appalachian Studies said he was very surprised to see the cultural diversity already in place at AB University.

“The data show, that amongst the colleges in West Virginia, Alderson Broaddus ranks far above its closest competitor for diversity in the ranks of the student body,” said Dr. Turner. “And I thought I knew the profiles of the colleges in the Appalachian region, but Doctor Barry and his team have done a lot because I think it’s the biggest secret in West Virginia.” 

Turner’s speech is part of the University’s strategic initiatives to enhance the campus culture for inclusion. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories