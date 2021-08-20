Alderson Broaddus welcomes freshmen

PHILIPPI W.Va. – The class of 2025 for Alderson Broaddus University began its collegiate journey early Friday morning. The private four-year institution held freshman move-in day on its campus.

Students were given orientation passports which guided them through various checkpoints throughout campus, eventually leading them into their new dorm rooms.

The new freshman class was also informed of the university’s rules and regulations when it comes to dealing with the worldwide pandemic. Dr. Eric Shor, Vice President of Enrollment Management, explained some of the precautions they are taking. “Currently until Sept. 10, we’re under a mask mandate for vaccinated, unvaccinated indoors. So that’s what we’re looking at right now at the current situation, so as you know everything is changing daily so we’re just monitoring and continuing on with that.”

This year’s freshman class has over three hundred students, which is a thirty-four percent higher enrollment than last year.