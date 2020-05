PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A major Barbour County festival is the latest event to be postponed this year due to COVID-19.

Organizers of the Blue and Gray Reunion announced the cancellation of the event for 2020.

The event marks the first land battle of the Civil War in 1861 and is usually held on the first weekend of June every year.

Organizers of the event said they are looking forward to seeing the Blue and Gray Reunion return next year. The reunion dates are June 3 through June 6.