Artefaktual celebrates Marvel’s ‘Halloween Extravaganza’

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Artefaktual, a comic book store in Philippi, participated in Marvel’s Halloween Extravaganza on Wednesday.

During the extravaganza, Marvel gives comic books to stores which they then distribute out to the community.

the store had comic books right in front of the front desk, ready to be handed out. In the selection, there were popular characters featured, such as Miles Morales as Spider-Man and Deadpool. In addition, a Star Wars comic book was available for those that were looking for a timeline away from the movie plots.

Gretch Corley, the owner of Artefaktual, said that she loves when Marvel does things like its Extravaganza because it reconnected the community with their favorite comic book heroes.

“These are the events I really love doing because they’re a great opportunity to engage with the community and it’s also an opportunity for readers to catch up on stories they may have missed out on,” she said.

The Halloween Extravaganza kicked off Artefaktual’s community engagement around Halloween. On Saturday, during Philippi’s community-wide trick-or-treating, it will give out comic books to children, teens, and adults to acquaint them with some of the characters in the books they offer.