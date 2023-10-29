PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Trick or Read Day made its way to the Mountain State on Sunday thanks to the help of Artefaktual Comics and Games in Philippi.

Formally known as Halloween Comic Fest, Trick or Read is supported by Penguin Random House, a company that holds the majority of publishers involved in the event.

It is believed that Artefaktual Comic and Games is the only comic store in the state to participate in Trick or Read. Alongside the event itself, a comic sale, Halloween costume contests and local vendors were all involved with the celebration.

12 News spoke with Artefaktual owner, Gretch Corley, on the importance of offering this event to the community.

“I always love handing out free books. I think it’s a great opportunity to build community relations. You have like a fussy kid, or you have somebody that really enjoys the time that they spend in the shop but maybe they don’t have any money to buy anything that day and it’s a good long-term investment in the community. It’s something that’s like free and effortless for people to come participate in,” Corley said.

All of the comics handed out during the event were completely Halloween themed, being of a variety of different genres that includes Star Wars, Marvel, etc. The local vendors included 304 Creations, with its handcrafted jewelry and woodworking, local artist Hannah Thome, who featured original and altered art pieces, and Amanda Jones, who featured her original art pieces and helped raised money for the Extra Life Foundation.

You can keep up with upcoming Artefaktual Comics and Games events and comic book related activities through its Facebook page.