CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Charleston law firms have filed two class-action complaints against Alderson Broaddus University; one on behalf of students and one on behalf of employees.

The complaints claim that ABU leadership should have known the institution would not be able to grant degrees after the Fall 2023 semester ends in December.

The complaints also cite a November 2022 letter from former ABU President Tim Barry to faculty and staff saying the university would give at least 90 days notice before closing.

The Higher Education Policy Commission revoked AB’s authority to grant degrees earlier this month, citing ongoing financial instability at the private university.

The suits were filed last week in Kanawha County Circuit Court.