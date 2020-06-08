Audra State Park awarded two grants for trail improvements

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Barbour County state park has been granted $165,000 for improvements by the government.

Governor Justice awarded the funds to Audra State Park through Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grant earlier this month. Money from the program will go to continue work on the Alum Cave Trail in the park, and improve the boardwalk.

Park staff said those improvements are important as more people come to the park to check them out.

“You know, with more people, the facilities get used more and more, the trails gets used more and more, so therefore, you’re wanting to have sound places for them to go,” said Park Superintendent Jonathan Teets.

Funds for the grant come from the Federal Highway Administration and are administered in West Virginia by the Department of Transportation.