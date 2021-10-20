Barbour Community Health Association hosts “Light the Nite Pink” for breast cancer awareness month

BELINGTON, W.Va. – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, Barbour Community Health Association hosted a “Let Hope Light the Way, Light the Nite Pink” drive-thru event to educate women within the community on the disease Tuesday night.

The breast Cancer Awareness Night was held at Belington Medical Clinic, but due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, the event was not held inside the clinic, but rather from attendee’s vehicles. Women in attendance were given the opportunity to meet with Jennifer Duvall, the clinic’s newest women’s health provider as well as other staff members.

“We have found in the past, when we’ve been able to do inside events, that you know it’s a word of encouragement from those who have had breast cancer before to say that they’re not the only ones and that we are here as a whole community to help those that are in need,” said Debbie Schoonover, Chief Operations Officer of the Barbour Community Health Association.

Educational materials were made available, and the first 100 attendees were able to leave with a take home gift. Attendees also had a chance to win several door prizes, and special gifts that were also presented to breast cancer survivors.