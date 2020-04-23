Barbour Community Health Association offers telehealth options to patients

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Barbour County healthcare organization is now providing telehealth options for its patients.

The Barbour Community Health Association is providing remote appointments with doctors at its two open clinics by phone or by video chat.

Officials said it’s a way for patients to safely keep up with their personal health while staying safe from the coronavirus.

“One of the purposes of the telephone check-in is to see and determine if they do need an in-person visit. And, certainly if a patient needs emergency care, we’re going to make a recommendation that they get to the right place. If they really need to be seen, then we’ll put in some precautions and make sure we get to see the patient,” said Clinical Director Jennifer Burner.

“It allows those patients to stay in touch with their physician, so they can get their prescriptions filled, they can ask any questions or if a medication’s been changed. They can have that addressed,” said CEO Eric Ruf.

The Myers Clinic in Philippi and Belington Clinic are both seeing patients through the telehealth services.